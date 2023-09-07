BREAKING
Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust - hot weather update at Findon Sheep Fair this Saturday (September 9)

To ensure the safety and well-being of our hounds, they won't be accompanying us to the Findon Sheep Fair this Saturday (September 9). Instead, they'll be staying comfortably in our kennels, where they can stay cool and relaxed.
By Michael HarrodContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
With the hot weather expected on Saturday we will be attending the Findon Sheep Fair but unfortunately we will have to leave our hounds behind at the kennels. While it is disappointing they won't be there , we have to prioritise their well-being and ensure they are safe.

Nonetheless, you'll still find us at the fair, where we'll be selling our Grand Summer Draw tickets, baseball caps, and early-bird Christmas cards. So, please stop by and say hello and support our fantastic charity. The day promises to be enjoyable and filled with activities for everyone. See you there!!

brightonrgt.org.uk

findonsheepfair.co.uk

