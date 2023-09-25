Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust's grand summer draw promises excitement with celebrity guests

The Haywards Heath based Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust is all set to host its Grand Summer Draw on Saturday, September 30th, at the Brighton and Hove Greyhound Stadium.

Doors open at 5.30pm with the first race at 6.09pm and the draw will take place at 9pm. What makes this event extra special is the presence of two distinguished horse racing celebrities, Hayley Moore and Tom Queally. This dynamic duo will be responsible for drawing the lucky winners of the evening.

Hayley Moore, a prominent face on Sky Racing TV, is well-known for her insightful analysis and infectious passion for horse racing. Her presence at the Grand Summer Draw adds an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Joining Hayley is her partner, Tom Queally, a legendary figure in the horse racing world. Tom Queally is best remembered for his exceptional partnership with the legendary Frankel, trained by the late Sir Henry Cecil. This dynamic duo achieved an astounding 14 wins in 14 races, making them an unbeatable force in the world of horse racing.

Some of our wonderful hounds

The presence of Hayley Moore and Tom Queally will elevate the evening to a whole new level. Attendees can look forward to their charismatic presence, expert insights, and, of course, their role in drawing the winners of the Grand Summer Draw.

About the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust

The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust is dedicated to providing loving homes and care for retired racing greyhounds. Their mission is to ensure that these magnificent animals, who have given so much to the world of sports, find the perfect forever homes. The funds raised from events like the Grand Summer Draw go a long way in supporting this noble cause.

Grand Summer Draw Details

The Grand Summer Draw is not only an opportunity for attendees to win fantastic prizes but also a chance to support a worthy cause.

With Hayley Moore and Tom Queally leading the draw, the evening promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Whether you're a racing enthusiast or simply looking for a great time, this event is sure to have something for everyone.