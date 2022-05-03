The Brighton RNLI volunteer crew was called to assist after an engine fire had started on a yacht which had a baby onboard.

The crew was paged by the Coastguard at 2.30pm yesterday (Monday, May 2) to launch and assist the French-registered yacht with two people and a baby onboard.

An RNLI spokesman said: "The sailing vessel had suffered an engine fire and had no power. The crew had managed to put the fire out before the Random Harvest arrived. The yacht, which was 3.5miles southwest of Brighton Marina, was towed back, where East Sussex Fire and Rescue were waiting to ensure all was safe."

The RNLI Brighton volunteer crew was called to the yacht fire on Monday afternoon Photo/RNLI

Lifeboat operations manager Roger Cohen warned that fires onboard can escalate rapidly and people should plan for evacuations.

Roger added: “Fortunately the yacht’s owner was able to extinguish the fire with onboard extinguishers. East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service attended to confirm the fire was out.

“Please ensure you have a suitable fire extinguisher on board that has been regularly serviced and a means of calling for assistance."