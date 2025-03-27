Brighton show celebrates the great musicals

Following the success of The Big Broadway Sing in 2021 and The Big Broadway Sing 2 in 2022, Simon Gray Presents now offers The Big Broadway Sing 3 on Saturday, April 5 at St Mary’s Church in Kemptown, Brighton. There will be one performance at 7pm.

Simon, who will direct the show, said: “The Big Broadway Sing 3 will feature exciting and emotional songs and choruses from classic and contemporary shows, spanning a century of musical theatre productions on Broadway and in the West End, with a large cast of singers. The showstopping music will be taken from such musicals as Hello Dolly, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Curtains, Amazing Grace, Aspects of Love, Ride the Cyclone and Oliver!

“The cast features several experienced West End performers including Julie Alanah-Brighten who starred as Belle in the West End original cast of Beauty & the Beast, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tell Me on a Sunday and in national tours of Kiss Me Kate and Me & My Girl; Barry Haywood who has performed in the West End productions of Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph; Jonathan Fisher, a member of the Royal Opera Company, Covent Garden; Lesley McClymont who has appeared in many regional musical productions, with the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, and with the Players Theatre in London; plus a line-up of some of the best local performers including Karen Orchin, Gary Lynn, Henry Chandler, Tabitha Morrison, Eleanor Lakin, Claire Dixon and Alice Hamilton, with an ensemble of 40 singers all coming together to sing in support of the Martlets Hospice, and is dedicated with love to the memory those we have lost in our local theatre community.”

Tickets: £18 (£14 for concessions) available online from https://buytickets.at/simongraypresents

“Also appearing in the concert is the wonderful Actually Gay Men’s Chorus who will perform some numbers from their repertoire, under their conductor Samuel Cousins, as well as joining the full company for the big finales of Act One and Two.

“As with our previous BBS concerts, the show will be hosted by TV and stage actor Brian Capron, best known for his role as serial killer, Richard Hillman in Coronation Street.”