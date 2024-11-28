Brighton show explores the pressures of perfectionism in a musical family

You Aren't Doing it Wrong (If No One Knows What You're Doing) is the intriguing title of the show that Rachel Blackman and Stillpoint Theatre bring to Brighton Dome’s Studio Theatre (December 6-7).

Rachel comes from a family of brilliant musical achievers, but as a child, back in Australia, she could barely pull off Chopsticks on the xylophone. She learnt ballet from the age of four to 18, but somehow she could never get it right.

Now Rachel looks back on it all in a touching, heart-warming and funny solo show about growing up in a musical family. It’s a show about perfectionism and also about imposter-syndrome – but ultimately, as Rachel says, it is about “celebrating our collective right to fail and to be ridiculous!”

“It is the first show that I have done that has been autobiographical,” she says. “Mostly I was writing fiction but this was a show that I really wanted to write. I come from a mostly classical musician family. Some are rock musicians but most are classical. And I am not a musician at all. And I suppose the show is about failure more than anything else. I'm really, really interested in a show that is interested in that territory where our vulnerability and our awkwardness allow mistakes to happen. It's about a world of perfectionism which is not possible because of those mistakes. My family are a family of perfectionists and that can be a good thing. You can create a certain excellence but it can also create a puritan environment where it is not OK to experiment, where it is not OK to make mistakes even though the point is that you can't learn unless you do make mistakes. This show is about trying to open up some territory between being perfect and being a failure. But I found that in order to do that I really needed to put my own story at the front which feels very uncomfortable to me. I'm more comfortable writing fiction. My other plays were all fiction. But I had to do it.

“My mum was there for the opening night and she really liked it which I was a bit relieved about. I had run a couple of passages by her before just to check that she was OK and she was, I was relieved to say. There was only one passage where I said that she had started dating someone, and she said ‘Would you please say that I was seeing him!’

“It feels like the whole show is ultimately about making peace with something, that archetypal story of making peace with the perfectionism in myself which was inherited through my family system. I was born into it and I had to work out how to reinvent myself. The show has all sorts of impacts. It has got a legacy. When there is such a strong imprint on a family, then it does imprint on you. It's like some personalities go better with something than others do, and I think it was a system that worked better for others than it did for me. But the story that sits behind the title is also the story of a disappearing father. Our dad left when we were little. The story runs around that like a leitmotiv.

“I feel very healed around it all now. I'm not doing the show in order to work it all out in front of my audience. I've done all that in the background. The show is more of an experiment in this territory of what I can risk showing and yet still have it hanging together beautifully. I think it's an archetypal story of working out how to forgive your childhood and to make that childhood as useful as possible.”