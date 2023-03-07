Brighton sreet dancers help launch Getting Sussex Moving project

Young street dancers from Sussex helped mark the launch of Active Sussex’s new five year strategy.

Street dancers from the Y.E.S Project

The Y.E.S Project (Youth Empowered by StreetDance) is a collaboration between the DanceHub CIC and the Hangleton & Knoll Project (HKP) to provide opportunities for inactive young people from deprived backgrounds through street dance.

The performance kick started Active Sussex’s new Getting Sussex Moving strategy, designed to address inequality across Sussex and allow everyone to access the health and wellbeing benefits of being active.

The Y.E.S Project, which now has groups set up in Brighton and Crawley, is just one of the projects that has received funding from Active Sussex’s Children and Young People Investment Fund.

Street dancer Lucie Hale, 13, from Brighton, said: “I love street dance because it makes me feel more confident and you make more friends.”

Active Sussex is one of 43 Active Partnerships across England, which is funded by Sport England, and works collaboratively with a range of partners to use the power of sport and physical activity to transform lives at a local level.

During the launch event, held at the Amex stadium in Brighton, on Tuesday, March 7, 80 partners from across Sussex came together to hear Active Sussex’s new five year strategy.

The partners ranged from councils and the education sector through to leisure centres and small independent charities.

Emphasis was placed on working with young people, older people, people with disabilities and long-term health conditions, and people from diverse backgrounds - all groups that research shows find it harder to be active.

Sadie Mason MBE, CEO of Active Sussex, said: "We were delighted to see so many of our partners attend the networking event and pledge their support to our five year Getting Sussex Moving strategy.

“It is essential we work together so that everyone in Sussex is able to be physically active when they wish - whether that be through traditional sport, an exercise class, or introducing more activity into their everyday life.

"At a time when the cost of living remains high, it's good to know that just going for a short walk can help contribute positively to one's physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

“Anything we can collectively do to encourage our communities to be more active is welcomed through this strategy."

You can read more about Getting Sussex Moving here: activesussex.org/our-vision-and-purpose/