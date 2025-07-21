Brighton summer extravaganza 2025 offers five short plays in one night

NVT’s summer extravaganza 2025 in Brighton offers five short plays in one night, running from Friday, July 25 to Saturday, August 2 at 7:30pm, plus a matinee on Sunday, July 27 at 2:30pm.

5 Short Plays is staged in the NVT Upstairs Theatre, which is accessed via a set of stairs.

Tickets prices: £12 or £10 members, available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/newventuretheatre/e-ajdrly

The night includes Auto-Da-Fe by Tennessee Williams, directed by Ayshen Irfan.

Director Ayshen said: “Auto-da-Fé is an intense and haunting exploration of repression, desire, and psychological torment. Set in 1940s New Orleans, the play follows Eloi, a sexually repressed postal worker who lives under the watchful eye of his overbearing mother. Haunted by his own desires and consumed by guilt, he perceives the city as a den of corruption and sin. Desperate for purity, he spirals toward a tragic and fiery resolution.”

Ayshen added: “What struck me most about this piece is its many layers and possibilities. The text is remarkably rich. Working with the actors felt like weaving together a vibrant tapestry of emotions, motives and unanswered questions. A quiet tension lingers beneath the dialogue and that complexity is precisely what drew me to direct this piece as it does not pander, it demands reflection. I hope the hard work put in by the actors ultimately resonates with the audience.”

Also included is Fade to Black by David Gillies, directed by Greg Donaldson.

Greg said: “An actor waits in the green room to go onstage but not all is as it seems. Does this actor even know that he is an actor? Is this the afterlife? The void? Where the hell is he?

“I was attracted to working on F2B because it asks the big question – what happens when we die? It was a chance to have fun with that question and create something beautiful with some actors inspired by the work of Complicite and Frantic Assembly.”

The night also sees The Fifteen Minute Hamlet by Tom Stoppard, directed by Goldie Majtas.

It’s the early hours of the morning and a group of students find themselves reciting Hamlet from memory after partying all night.

Director Goldie said: “Working on The Fifteen Minute Hamlet has been a fully collaborative project. Me and Celia have worked with our amazing actors to create a new context to the original piece, with the hope that fans of Hamlet and strangers to the work alike will be entertained for the duration of the show.”

Also coming up is The Pen of My Aunt by Gordon Daviot, directed by Dave Barnstorm. When a soldier arrives at the family home, questions are asked. Under occupation, careless talk costs lives – literally. But through subterfuge and a little bit of help, perhaps friend and foe might guide him to safety.

Director Dave said: “It is such a joy to get back into directing. Having left the industry because of the pandemic, the thrill of being – once again – in the director’s chair is unparalleled. I have loved working with these talented actors on such a remarkably deep short play. Gordon Daviot, the pseudonym of esteemed writer Josephine Tey, created a small masterpiece, to which I hope we have done justice. The intricacy of the wordplay and the many levels to the text, which have been revealed during our rehearsals, have been simply joyous to discover. I hope that you see in it what we have, and of course that you enjoy the show!”

Completing the five is Red Peppers by Noel Coward, directed by Ashley Artus. George and Lily Pepper are a husband-and-wife act touring in provincial music hall. They are seen first on stage and then in their dressing room and finally on stage again. Drama begins backstage and tensions run high as hilarious creatives clash.

Director Ashley said: “Theatre is not like film or TV. Theatre is an event. Storytelling is the greatest, oldest and most crucial thing human beings have. People walk into a theatre an individual and come out as a group. It’s not politicians that move culture forward. It’s artists.”