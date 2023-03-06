Brighton technology firm Paxton Begins Fundraising for Teenage Cancer Trust

Employees at Brighton technology company, Paxton, have voted to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust as their 2023 Charity of the Year, supporting young people facing cancer.

Paxton starts fundraising for Teenage Cancer Trust

Kate Hotson, Paxton’s Project & Events Manager, said: “Reaching out and offering support to our local community is so important to all of us at Paxton. It is motivating and important work that gives us a chance to give something back.

“Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity that provides support specifically for young people aged 13 to 24 facing cancer. All fundraising for 2023 will go to supporting young people with cancer, and their families, through Teenage Cancer Trust’s nursing support based in Brighton. So all our employees truly know that what we raise will directly be helping our local community.”

Helen Farquharson, Senior Relationship Manager for Sussex at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Every day, seven young people in the UK hear the words ‘you have cancer’.

“Cancer doesn’t just devastate a young person’s health. It threatens to take away everything they care about – their identity, their independence, and their dreams. No teenager or young adult should ever have to face the trauma of cancer alone.”

Mark Sabido, Firmware Design Engineer at Paxton, voted to support Teenage Cancer Trust. Mark says: “The thought of being diagnosed with cancer at such a young age is hard for most of us to imagine. I wish all teenagers had the opportunity to go out into the world and experience life, meet new friends, form relationships, shape their future, and change the world. Any effort that can help achieve this is absolutely worthy.”

Teenage Cancer Trust provides care and support for young people through funding expert nurses, Youth Support Coordinators, and Multidisciplinary Team Coordinators.

Helen continues: “We’re so excited and grateful to have been chosen as Paxton’s Charity of the Year. We receive no government funding, so support from local businesses and organisations is vital.

“We can’t wait to work with the team at Paxton so we can be there for every young person who needs us.”

Each year employees at the Brighton-based security technology company nominate local charities and collectively vote on one to begin fundraising for. In Paxton’s recent Best Companies survey, 95% of their employees agree the company encourages charitable activities. You can contribute to their efforts on Paxton’s JustGiving page.

Kate explains: “All nominations are put forward by our people, and everyone has a say on which charity they want us to support that year.”