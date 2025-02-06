Brighton to showcase the "UK’s best record labels"

Brighton Dome is promising to showcase the “UK’s best record labels, electronic music, folk and jazz this spring”.

Spokeswoman Katie Fowler said: “Brighton Dome kicks off 2025 with a refreshed contemporary music programme that includes a series of gigs curated by some of the UK’s most exciting independent record labels. Elsewhere, folk acts including The Staves perform David Crosby’s solo masterpiece If Only I Could Remember My Name in full and Mercury Prize shortlisted Fergus McCreadie and his trio are the first act for brand-new event series Jazz Connections, which showcases the UK’s vibrant jazz scene.”

Tickets are on brightondome.org.

“On February 13 and 14, Brighton-based record label Bella Union hosts two nights in Brighton Dome’s refurbished Studio Theatre, with artists including American multi-instrumentalist BC Camplight, rock group Plantoid, guitarist and vocalist LuxJury and a secret headliner. Together We Stand! on February 28, in the beautiful surrounds of the restored and upgraded Corn Exchange, is a celebration of new jazz from collaborating labels New Soil, Bridge the Gap, Jazz Re:Freshed and Women in Jazz. Artists include Mercury Prize shortlisted corto.alto, Scottish nine-piece Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble and the West African Mandé music-inspired Balimaya Project.

“Manchester’s Gondwana Records opens a packed weekend of music on March 27 with an eclectic line-up in the Corn Exchange featuring composer and saxophonist Jasmine Myra, electronic duo Svanesborg Kardyb and Portico Quartet’s Jack Wyllie playing music from his Paradise Cinema albums, plus a set from Gondwana’s resident DJ, Mari. The following night, supported by Brighton label Tru Thoughts, New Orleans’ Hot 8 Brass Band (Mar 28) return to the Concert Hall for a loose-limbed party soundtracked by their trademark funk, rap and hip hop-inflected music. On March 29, Circle of Live creator Sebastian Mullaert is joined by electronic music trailblazers Clark and Rival Consoles for an immersive experience that sees the three play live simultaneously for the first time, creating a one-off show on a specially designed ‘in-the-round’ stage in the Corn Exchange.

“On April 4 in the Studio Theatre, the inaugural Jazz Connections, a new event series produced by Brighton Dome and Jazz for Unity to celebrate the best emerging talent in the UK’s vibrant jazz scene, features award-winning Scottish ensemble Fergus McCreadie Trio with scintillating piano-driven music that evokes the beauty of the country’s landscape. The following evening, What’s in the Salsa? (April 5) spotlights Afro Cuban culture through music, dance and conversations with artists from Cuba, Nigeria, the US and the UK.

“Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke plays an intimate gig showcasing his soon-to-be-released new solo album The Singing Winds Pt 3 on February 22 and blending jazz roots with contemporary soul and RnB, rising star Georgia Cécile performs music from upcoming release City Girl on March 20. This spring also sees gigs from American singer-songwriter Iris DeMent (Feb 26), Glastonbury sensations The Mary Wallopers (Mar 6) and The Who’s Roger Daltrey (April 20).

“Brighton Dome has an extraordinary heritage as an arts venue, with past performers including Jimi Hendrix, ABBA, David Bowie and Beyonce. The refurbishment of the historic Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre includes state of the art sound and lighting technology and improved facilities for audiences and artists, allowing for an even wider and more accessible programme of events.”