Brighton: "transfixed by beauty of wheelchairs floating into the sky"

Anchored In Air by Head Over Wheels at the Brighton Fringe promises a “groundbreaking aerial theatre show redefining circus.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Daniella Faircloth said: “Anchored In Air, the highly anticipated debut show from Head Over Wheels returns to Brighton to The Circus Yard in the Big Puck. Redefining the boundaries of contemporary circus, this groundbreaking aerial theatre production seamlessly blends inclusive circus, dance, integrated audio description, and live music to create a captivating experience unlike any other.”

Tickets on www.brightonfringe.org/events/anchored-in-air/

“Audiences will be transfixed by the beauty of wheelchairs floating into the sky, gravity-defying acrobatics, and the challenge of navigating a colossal tower. Anchored In Air explores themes of identity, perception, and societal constraints, as the performers clamber, tumble, and soar in a breathtaking display of strength and vulnerability. Each show offers a touch tour, easy read and audio programmes. The show is perfect for lovers of circus, theatre enthusiasts, and anyone seeking an experience that is both exhilarating and thought-provoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Head Over Wheels is a pioneering disabled and non-disabled company that pushes the limits of circus, standing out with their commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Their work reimagines what circus can be- challenging the traditional notions of what a circus performer should look or move like. Through their spectacular feats- they remain human and raw- creating relatable work that deeply resonates with audiences.

“The company has received commissions from Without Walls, Certain Blacks, Brighton Festival, and Arts Council England, with co-commissioning from Crying Out Loud.”

The show is on Saturday, May 24, Sunday, May 25 and Monday, May 26 at 10am at the Brighton Fringe: The Circus Yard – Big Puck.