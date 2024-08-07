Brighton: Watch as drone footage shows extent of planned protests in Sussex city

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 7th Aug 2024, 21:08 GMT
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 21:13 GMT
Hundreds of protesters were in Brighton this evening (Wednesday, August 7) – as this drone footage shows the extent of the protests.

According to the BBC, approximately 500 people had gathered in the city by 7pm. Some protesters reportedly held Stand Up to Racism posters, while other anti-immigration protesters were also reported at the scene.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell took the video above and it shows how many people attended the planned protest.

You can follow our live coverage here https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/live-coverage-of-planned-protests-in-sussex-including-latest-updates-from-brighton-and-hastings-4733071

