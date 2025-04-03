Brighton16 enjoy new Worthing collaboration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton16 join forces with Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra for a programme including Duruflé's Requiem on Saturday, April 5 at 7pm St George's Church, Worthing.

The programme also includes Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Mass in G Minor and Ravel’s Pavane For A Dead Princess. Tickets available at

https://fienta.com/b16-wpo-ravel-vaughan-williams-durufle

Brighton16 (www.brighton16.co.uk) was founded as an ensemble back in 2019 by Matt Jelf on moving to Brighton from London.

“The group specialises in 20th and 21st century chamber choir repertoire and comprises the best individual choral singers in Sussex. The group mostly performs a capella, though successful collaborations with organists, harpsichordists and even a seventeen-piece big band (Phoenix Big Band of Arundel) have taken place for specific projects.

“The aim is to perform to the highest standards and to make high-quality music affordable and accessible for the general public of Brighton and wider Sussex.”

The group runs as a project choir. Matt is currently the full-time director of music at Cumnor House School. Matt studied as a baritone at the University of York, following this up with a postgraduate diploma in music education at the IOE in London.

2025 projects include an a capella project on a maritime theme at St Paul's Church in Brighton on Saturday, June 7, a new venue for Brighton16.

“The upcoming concert in Worthing is an important marker for us as we collaborate for the first time as an ensemble with a Sussex-based orchestra. WPO under Dominic Grier go from strength to strength, and we are excited to perform the Durufle together, joined by organist Edward Byrne from Magdalen College, Oxford, violin leader Abigail Dance from London, and mezzo soprano soloist Frances Rowberry from Tunbridge Wells.”