Brighton's favourite football shirts revealed - Brighton and Hove Albion top the list
The research, conducted by football shirt retailer UKSoccerShop, used Google Keyword Planner to analyse regional searches for the shirts of Premier and Championship League teams over the past year, identifying each region's favourite team.
The data uncovered a clear favourite among football enthusiasts living in Brighton, as Brighton And Hove Albion emerged as the undisputed favoured kit, garnering 1,790 searches in 2023.
Arsenal ranks as the second most favoured football shirt among Brighton residents, with 880 searches. Brighton's third favourite football shirt is the Manchester United kit, with 620 searches across 2023.
Ranking fourth and fifth are Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively. Across 2023, there were 540 searches for the Liverpool kit and 500 searches for Chelsea shirts from football fans.
Brighton's Most searched-for football team shirts in 2023:
|
Rank
|
Football Team
|
Google Search Volumes
|
1
|
Brighton And Hove Albion
|
1,790
|
2
|
Arsenal
|
880
|
3
|
Manchester United
|
620
|
4
|
Liverpool
|
540
|
5
|
Chelsea
|
500
The study also revealed the most popular football shirts nationally over the past five years.
Manchester United has consistently taken the top spot with the most sought-after kit in the UK, except for 2019, when Liverpool shirts were the favoured kit.
Liverpool and Arsenal battle for second and third place every year, leaving Manchester City and Chelsea to sit in either the fourth or fifth position. Despite ranking lower than Manchester United and Liverpool, appearing in the top five consistently indicates they still have a dedicated fan base.
UK’s Top Five Most Popular Football Shirts 2019 – 2023:
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
1
|
Manchester United
|
Manchester United
|
Manchester United
|
Manchester United
|
Liverpool
|
2
|
Arsenal
|
Arsenal
|
Liverpool
|
Liverpool
|
Manchester United
|
3
|
Liverpool
|
Liverpool
|
Arsenal
|
Arsenal
|
Arsenal
|
4
|
Manchester City
|
Manchester City
|
Manchester City
|
Manchester City
|
Manchester City
|
5
|
Chelsea
|
Chelsea
|
Chelsea
|
Chelsea
|
Chelsea
Speaking on the findings, Simon Pretswell, CEO of UKSoccerShop, says:
"The data reflects the enduring popularity of football fans across the UK. It is particularly interesting to identify each region's favourite football team, and it’s clear Manchester United shirts are a fan favourite, as they’ve topped the ranking nationally four years in a row.”
"It's fascinating to see which teams have the highest number of loyal and dedicated fans over the years. For fans, buying a football shirt is a great way to feel part of their team's community, and many will delight in wearing them to support their favourite teams during the games. The power of fan support is not to be understated!"