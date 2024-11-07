Brighton's Max Miller Appreciation Society marks 25th anniversary

There are still a few tickets available for members of the public for a special lunch and cabaret on Sunday, November 17 when the Brighton-based Max Miller Appreciation Society will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Trevor Harvey said: “Anthony Bygraves, the son of the film, theatre, television and recording star Max Bygraves, will be a guest and will be sharing a few anecdotes about his late father. He is also bringing along his ukelele to play.

“His father, Max Bygraves, had greatly admired the comedian Max Miller, Brighton's very own Cheeky Chappie, and he even adopted Max as his stage name so the Society is delighted that Anthony can be present on this special occasion. The after-luncheon cabaret will be provided by the talented singer Helen Ward-Jackson and she will include songs from the Max Miller era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This special event is taking place at The Holiday Inn, Brighton, and tickets for the three-course lunch and cabaret cost £60 (£55 for MMAS members) and must be booked and paid for in advance, but no later than Sunday, November 10th. Please note that tickets are not available for purchase at The Holiday Inn. Full details and the booking form can be found on www.maxmiller.org. As Max Miller always said, 'You can't help liking me, can you!'”