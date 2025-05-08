Brighton's “most exciting female voices and female-fronted bands”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton Festival has teamed up with local grassroots festival MOVES to dedicate a day to showcasing the “most exciting female voices and female-fronted bands” in Brighton and around, as part of guest director and Grammy-nominated musician Anoushka Shankar's curated music line up.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “MOVES Festival brings together the best new and emerging female artists blending soul, R&B, jazz, pop and electronica for an all-day celebration of diverse female talent on May 18 at Brighton’s historic The Old Market. Ned Archibong, founder of QM Records, the Brighton label known for its focus on young and undiscovered artists, has curated this special edition of MOVES for Brighton Festival 2025.

“The soulful line-up features Brighton-born R&B artist IYAMAH. Hot off the back of her recently released ten-track project In Two Worlds, IYAMAH fearlessly proclaims her self-worth and advocates for female empowerment in her unique blend of R&B which she describes as Rootsy Soul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Born in the Netherlands and now based in Brighton, Kymara blends a raw and soulful voice with the storytelling of Nina Simone, the fiery spirit of Janis Joplin and the grooves of D’Angelo.

“Described by NME as the musical love child of Amy Winehouse and Anderson .Paak, neo-soul songbird Harleighblu brings bass, electric, future beats, and a heart and voice full of soul.

“Now with over 100,000 monthly listeners, and a feature in Dazed, South London, British-Bengali musician Tara Lily released her debut album, Speak In The Dark in 2024, a record transgressing jazz, electronica, trip-hop, and alternative R&B with Indian soundscape. Her work is heavily influenced by Hindu goddess Kali; a deity responsible for death, violence, and female empowerment.

“Brighton-based and BBC Introducing four-piece Moon Idle bring Trip-Hop, Latin Jazz, and Dream-Pop to the show, with their music influenced by Massive Attack, Mazzy Star and Radiohead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fresh from an appearance on BBC Radio 1, northern, Jamaican Irish soul singer Sinead Campbell is nothing short of a powerhouse, bringing her emotional vocals, grooves, and vintage flare to the line-up.

“From the vibrant streets of North London and now rooted in Brighton, Ellie Pepper infuses timeless jazz melodies with the seductive allure of Sade, combining old-school charm and contemporary sex appeal, promising a set filled with divine rhythms.”

Brighton Festival takes place from May 3-26.