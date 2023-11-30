Brighton’s OneFamily donates coats for Christmas

OneFamily colleagues have donated more than 65 coats to Brighton & Hove Rotary Club for people who need additional support to keep warm this winter.

Wrap Up Brighton and Hove is an annual campaign that focuses on collecting coats in the community. Working with local Rotary Clubs, charity partner Sussex Homeless Support sorts the coats and redistributes them to community groups and charities that support individuals and families in need.

Colleagues from OneFamily also volunteered at Hove Station to collect coat donations from passers by and spread the word about the campaign. The team had 24 bags of coats by the end of the day thanks to local generosity.

Sara George-Sturmey, Charities Manager at OneFamily, said, “We were amazed by the amount of people that donated coats at Hove Station. It was so lovely to see the community eager to help those who need extra support in the winter months, particularly around Christmas time.

Hove station coat collection

“We’re always looking for ways to help local charities as an organisation, so having collection boxes around the OneFamily office over the last month has been a simple way for all our colleagues to make a difference to someone’s life this winter.”

Robert Griffiths, member of Brighton & Hove Soiree Rotary Club, said, “We know about the additional challenges many have faced due to the cost-of-living crisis, and one of those is a continuing need for warm coats this winter.