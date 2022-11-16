CHURCH DOORS WILL BE OPEN FOR YOU TO HAVE A LITTLE FAITH AND ENJOY SOME COMMUNITY UNITY! Poppy Gold and Gary Hart of The Rock BMMA Gym announce two special pre-Christmas events to help families in Littlehampton.

Have A Little Faith

After the resounding success of the regular Fit and Feed events held at the gym and dojo in Littlehampton High Street, where over 100 youngsters have boxing training, a haircut and a hot meal for £1, Poppy and Gary are launching the 'Have a Little Faith' event.

Working with the Community Fridge and St. James’s Church, The Rock aim to bring a little joy to families this Christmas in testing and difficult times. The Community Unity project is the umbrella brand over Fit and Feed, Veterans Volunteer Service and the Youth Focus Group that is bringing positive action to the town. On November the 20th and December 17th between 12 and 4pm families are welcome to come along, have a freshly prepared hot meal anda haircut for children aged between 4 and 14 years old, for just £1.