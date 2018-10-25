Broad Oak pupils reward for Beat the Street

Pupils at Broad Oak Community Primary School in Heathfield have been awarded second place for clocking up more than two and a half thousand miles in a fitness campaign.

The children had been taking part in the Beat the Street inititive whoch encouraged them to collect points for their school by visiting different check points throughout the summer term.

Sam Allen, a representative from Beat the Street presented the school with sports equipment for £250 to acknowledge the 2538 miles they children had collectively walked, placing them second in the rural schools competition.

Claire Kinsella, the new head of school was thrilled with the recent Beat the Street award.

“As a small school we are faced with many challenges throughout the year, however the positive attitude and enthusiasm shown by all pupils, parents and the staff body have driven the school forward throughout this first term.” The pupils and staff have had a busy start to the year with a number of fundriasing events.

Mrs Kinsella said: “There have been opportunities for fundraising for well known charities and for the school through a book fair, a PTA Harvest Supper and Bingo evening. Links with the local community have been enjoyed, including a shared harvest celebration at the local Broad Oak Pre-School.

“It has been a wonderful start to the year and I have enjoyed my first term with the children.”