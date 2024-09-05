Bronze medal for Bognor Regis sports trainer

Arena Sports Centre’s Spin Instructor wins Bronze Medal for Great Britain at World Triathlon Aquathlon Championships in Australia

Hot on the heels of last month’s Olympics, a Bognor Regis sports instructor has continued Great Britain’s spectacular run of medals this summer.

Competing at the World Triathlon Aquathlon Age Group Championships in Australia, Katie Young has won Bronze in her age group category. The demanding event comprises a 2.5 kilometre run followed by a one kilometre swim and ending with another 2.5 kilometre run to the finish line.

Katie is a very popular spin instructor at the Arena Sports Centre in Bognor Regis which is part of The Regis School. Inspired by Katie’s determination to win, the Arena Sports Centre has been supporting her over the past few years as she has trained alongside her day job at the facility. Katie secured her third place in an impressive time of 41 minutes and 26 seconds – just seconds away from achieving a Silver Medal.

Katie’s Bronze Medal in Australia comes after she won a Bronze Medal at the European Triathlon Aquathlon Age Group Championships in Spain in June.

Speaking about her achievement, Katie said: “It was a long way to go for such a short race but I loved every minute, even in that heat! The opportunity to race the best Age Group Athletes from around the world and to bring a bronze medal home to the UK and sunny Bognor Regis made the trip worth every minute.”