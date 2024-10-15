BROS Musical Productions bring The Mystery of Edwin Drood to the stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BROS Musical Productions return with The Mystery of Edwin Drood at Felpham Village Hall on October 19, 20, 22 and 23.

Kate Bennett, director of the show, said: “This fantastic musical comedy, based on Charles Dickens' unfinished masterpiece, promises to engage audiences with its unique blend of mystery, comedy and interactive storytelling. The Mystery of Edwin Drood transports audiences to the world of Victorian England where the sudden disappearance of young Edwin Drood sets off a thrilling mystery. What makes this production truly unique is that Dickens left the novel incomplete, and in this musical version, the audience plays a crucial role in determining the outcome. Every night, the audience votes to decide who the murderer is, leading to a different ending for each performance.

“With music, lyrics and book by Rupert Holmes, this Tony Award-winning production is a clever and humorous whodunit that will keep audiences guessing—and laughing—until the final curtain. We’re incredibly excited to bring The Mystery of Edwin Drood to Felpham Village Hall. This show is not only a brilliant piece of theatre but also an interactive experience where the audience becomes part of the action. With a combination of engaging characters, memorable music and the thrill of solving a mystery, there’s something for everyone in this production.”

Kate added: “BROS Musical Productions has a long-standing tradition of delivering high-quality musical theatre to the local community. Known for its vibrant productions and talented performers, BROS continues to entertain and inspire with a wide range of shows that cater to audiences of all ages.”

October 19, 20, 22 and 23, 7.30pm, 2.30pm Sunday matinee, Felpham Village Hall.