Brothers team up to offer healthy food treats at FOUNDRY

A new healthy food offer has opened at FOUNDRY in The Beacon. Forge + Fuel offers rice-based Poke Bowls and Buddha Bowls, topped with a choice of freshly-prepared vegetables, fish and vegan options.

The deli-style eatery is the brain-child of brothers Corey and Kelsey Lower, and chef Jacob Collins.

“There are no other food outlets in Eastbourne offering this style of food,” Jacob explained. “We think it’s a great addition to FOUNDRY and The Beacon … super-healthy food using locally sourced fish and vegetables.”

The venue is open for breakfast from 8am weekdays and from 10am at the weekends. The rest of the day is dedicated to a variety of take-away lunches and snacks until close of play at 4pm. Forge + Fuel is closed on Mondays.

Chef Jacob Collins presents one of his top-selling dishes

Corey said the menu would vary depending on the best seasonal ingredients available. “We will pride ourselves on choosing the top ingredients for our food bowls. We want all our customers to taste the difference and know that our super-foods will power them through the day.”

Karen Exall from FOUNDRY said Forge + Fuel would be a fantastic new addition to the ground floor offer.