Bruce's Doggy Day Care makes a splash at Saltdean Lido in aid of Reystede animal charity

Over £1,360 Raised and Counting for Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation!Bruce's Doggy Day Care, a market leader in quality day care for dogs, is thrilled to announce the success of their recent fund raising event, Bruce's Pool Pawty at the Saltdean Lido, East Sussex.

Dreamt up and brought to life by their fantastic team at Bruce’s Ditchling Brighton centre, Bruce’s customers both canine and human, were invited to take a dip in the pool while supporting a great cause. With the September sun shining, the Pool Pawty made quite a splash, with over 100 dogs, 119 swimming pawrents, and an additional 74 spectators joining in on the fun and making this event a tail-wagging success!

All profits raised from the Pool Pawty will go directly to support Raystede's Centre for Animal Welfare, an East Sussex-based charity with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and find loving homes for animals in need across the region. Through this event, Bruce's Doggy Day Care aims to make a positive impact on the lives of animals and contribute to the important work done by Raystede, as their official charity partner for their Ditchling Brighton and Tunbridge Wells centres.

The Pool Pawty exceeded expectations by raising over £1,360 and counting for Raystede. This impressive contribution is a testament to the generosity and support of the Bruce’s customers who travelled from far and wide to attend the event.

Bruce's making a splash at the Saltdean Lido

The event promised a day of aquatic adventure and enjoyment for both dogs and their pawrents. One of Bruce’s expert Dog Coaches, Georgina Snow was on hand to guide dogs and their pawrents on the benefits of building a positive association with water and how hydrotherapy can make a significant difference in a dog's quality of life. From struggling swimmers to enthusiastic paddlers, dogs of all abilities were able to build confidence and have a splashing good time.

Another major draw of the Pool Pawty was the opportunity for dog socialisation. It was a great way for dogs from Bruce's centres to make lots of fur-riends and engage in water enrichment games. The event provided a safe and fun environment for dogs to socialise, play, and make lasting memories, which are the foundations of Bruce’s day care principles.

Participating in the Pool Pawty also meant a chance to win exciting prizes in the charity raffle. Generously donated by many of Bruce’s pawsome partners, including the award-winning pet photographer Jackie Eke, the raffle contributed to the overall success of the event and added to the excitement and anticipation for those attending.

"We couldn't be happier with the success of Bruce's Pool Pawty and the incredible support we received," said Bruce, the founder of Bruce's Doggy Day Care. "We're proud to have raised over £1,360 so far for Raystede. It's an absolute joy to see dogs and their pawrents come together for a day filled with fun and laughter"

Bruce's customers having a splashtastic time!

Mikayla Burnstein, Corporate Partnerships Manager from Raystede added “We’re so grateful to Bruce’s Doggy Daycare and all their human and canine customers for raising the amazing amount of £1,360 for Raystede.

This will be enough to provide food for all the dogs in our kennels for nearly two months which will make a big difference. We receive no government funding so rely entirely on the support of our local community to help us continue our vital work. Thank you so much from all the animals and people at Raystede!”

Tracy Adams, Head of People at Bruce’s, explains that this event is just the beginning for Bruce’s charity partnerships endeavours.

“At Bruce’s, we are committed to supporting the communities local to each of our day care centres. Charitable giving plays a big part of this. We identify local animal welfare charities and undertake fundraising activities amongst our colleagues and customers to support our chosen charities. We currently support Raystede linked to our Ditchling and Tunbridge Wells centres, and Birmingham Dogs Home linked to our Solihull centre, for which we are a Silver Business Patron. We have committed to support charities that share our ethos in animal welfare and dog enrichment. We are delighted at the success of this event and it will be the first of many.”