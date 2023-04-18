Budding botanists visit Wakehurst Place

Final year A level biology students from Beacon Academy Sixth Form visited world-leading botanic garden, Wakehurst Place in West Sussex, to enrich and deepen their knowledge and understanding of the processes involved in the conservation of plants.
The group visited the renowned Millennium Seed Bank, the largest wild seed conservation project in the world, where approximately 300 scientists work. The students found out about how the seed bank provides a global resource for conservation and sustainable use of plants, and why it is essential that the biodiversity of plant species is maintained.
In the Wakehurst laboratory, the students had an invaluable opportunity to develop and demonstrate skills included in the practical assessment criteria for A Level Biology, carrying out various practical activities relating to plants.