Building futures for young people at The Pelham

The Pelham’s Basement is now open as a dedicated space for young people in Sidley and wider Bexhill, thanks to local, regional and national funding partners.

Back in September 2023, after an 18-month capital redevelopment, The Pelham officially opened the basement as a youth centre for local children and young people. This is the 5th phase of renovation at The Pelham, the former railway station hotel that dates back to 1900.

The Pelham, which is a local charity that enriches lives in real and diverse ways, has now been established for nine years.

Logan Pitcher officially opens The Pelham Basement

Back on Monday 18th September 2023, the basement was officially opened in a ceremony where Bob Harper (Chair of Trustees, Ollie Jeffs (CEO) and Dave Mills (Youth Worker) shared their vision for this new space and the hope that it will impact many young lives in Sidley & Bexhill. The ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted by the Town Mayor, Cllr Lynn Brailsford, and Logan Pitcher, who is one of the young people who has been a part of our youth group for 5 years. The opening event was sponsored by Gary Tidman at Only Lifts, who have installed both lifts at The Pelham.

The Pelham was successful and grateful for significant capital grants for the extensive works from Rother District Council Community Grants Scheme, Biffa Award, Benefact Trust, LOCASE, Bernard Sunley Foundation, Sussex Community Foundation and Sussex Police.

The Pelham was then further benefitted by grants and donations from local organisations and companies for the resourcing and equipping of the space. The Pelham extend their profound thanks to the Bexhill Lions, Rotary Club of Senlac, Heart of Sidley, De La Warr Pavilion, Southover Manor Trust, Box Broadband, Howdens and Wickes.

The Pelham CEO, Ollie Jeffs, said “the renovation of the basement into a usable and desirable space for local young people has been by far our most ambitious capital project yet. It has been a genuine community effort, from our generous funders and supporters to the dedication and skill of our contractors. We believe this space will bring great hope, community and opportunities to children and young people in our town for many generations to come”.

Bob Harper welcomes guests on behalf of The Pelham trustees

The Pelham’s Tuesday afterschool youth group have been enjoying the space, as well as The Pelham Counselling Service expanding its provision for young people into the basement. The 1st Sidley Scout group are now regular users and other projects to date have included music workshops, holiday clubs, pastoral care support and a filmography project.