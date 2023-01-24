Building society becomes donation station for Eastbourne Foodbank

A building society agency in Eastbourne has become a collection point for the Eastbourne Foodbank as it helps an increasing number of people face the cost-of-living crisis.

The Yorkshire Building Society’s agency on Terminus Road is collecting non-perishable foods including UHT milk, tinned cold meat, tinned vegetables, pasta sauces, washing detergent along with toiletries, until March 10, to help the charity’s work in the local community.

Eastbourne Foodbank works with local people in crisis, and provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food, welfare benefit and debt advice and support to local people who are referred to them. They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Louise Scott at the Eastbourne agency of Yorkshire Building Society said: “We can’t ignore the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on people from all walks of life here in our community and across the country, but we do want to use our central location to help the Eastbourne Foodbank boost their stocks to support the increasing number of people accessing their services.

“There are people in parts of our community without enough money to make a meal, so donations from anyone in a position to support the cause will be most welcome.”

Jess Holliday, Campaigns & Communications Manager at Eastbourne Foodbank, said: “We’re really grateful to Yorkshire Building Society in Eastbourne for holding this collection and thank in advance anyone who is able to give to the appeal to help us continue to support local people who are experiencing financial emergency.”

Items can be dropped into the agency between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday or 9am – 12pm on a Saturday.

