Building solution adds extra capacity at Chichester hospital to help meet demand

Morgan Sindall Construction has delivered a £4m outpatients unit for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UHSussex) at Chichester’s St Richard’s Hospital in order to meet an increased demand for hospital services.

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Southern Home Counties business has handed over the two-storey, 400 sq m, centrally located modular building to create additional accommodation on site. Modern methods of construction (MMC) have been used to minimise the environmental impact, as well as bring the delivery date forward.

Procured through the Pagabo national Medium Works framework, which in its second generation, is set to continue delivering real value to projects and communities across the country.

The outpatient’s unit will provide an additional eight consulting rooms to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the hospital’s patient waiting lists. The 400 sq m modular building has been delivered using off-site modern methods of construction to improve the project’s delivery programme.

By employing its Intelligent Solutions approach, Morgan Sindall Construction worked closely with the hospital throughout the project and recommended a modular unit to align with the Trust’s financial, environmental and timescale goals.

Creating a positive difference within the communities that Morgan Sindall Construction operates is a vital part of the company’s responsible business plan. To maximise the project’s social value, the Southern Home Counties business has communicated with local stakeholders to identify what initiatives could be completed for the benefit of the hospital and surrounding local community.

Guy Hannell, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Southern Home Counties area director, said: “We understand the great strain that UHSussex, like all hospitals across the country, has been under over the last couple of years, and we’re pleased that we’ve been given the opportunity to relieve some of that pressure by providing additional accommodation for St Richards Hospital site.

