Burgess Hill, Hove and Newhaven Pets At Home stores feed over 30k pets

Three Sussex pet shop chain stores have raised more than £15k for festive pet appeal.

Pets At Home stores at Burgess Hill, Hove and Newhaven collective have donated £15,660 for the Support Adoption For Pets annual ‘Santa Paws’ appeal.

Since the fundraiser launched on November 23, staff and customers in Pets At Home stores across the region raised enough money to provide over 30,500 dinners for the Brighton Greyhound Owners Association, Greyhound Trust and Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare.

In the four weeks leading up to Christmas, customers shopping in Pets At Home store in Hove, Burgess Hill and Newhaven were given the opportunity to donate 50p to help provide a dinner for pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager, Amy Wilson said: “This year we set an ambitious target to help raise enough money to feed more homeless pets than ever before.

“We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Brighton, Burgess Hill and Hove.

“Your help has brought a wagging tail and a happy Christmas to the lives of pets who need it most.”

To find out more visit their website at: www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk