AA Traffic News said that the incident happened on Birchwood Grove Road and involved two cars.

It said the area from B2113 Folders Lane to Wykeham Way is affected and that the incident happened near Birchwood Grove School.

AA Traffic News said traffic is coping well at the moment and the map does not show any major disruption.

AA Traffic News said the incident happened on Birchwood Grove Road in Burgess Hill