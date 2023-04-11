The race not only marks a lifelong goal for her and crosses an item off her marathon bucket list, but to have simply qualified for the world's oldest annual marathon is itself an achievement. “This is a huge personal challenge and it’s not going to be easy for me. The course is one of the toughest out there and even has a ‘heart break hill’ for me to look forward to.” Annette said.While Annette loves to run, she is not just participating to fulfil a personal goal. She will be raising money for the ‘Children’s Burns Trust’, a charity that means a lot to her, through her work as a Senior Play Specialist and Family Group Manager at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital’s Paediatric Burns Unit.“As a play specialist in a children’s burns ward, I see on daily basis how, in the blink of an eye, an accident can turn the lives of a child and their family upside down.I’ve chosen to run for a charity that is close to my heart, Children’s Burns Trust. Each year the charity holds a family weekend for children and their parents. It offers them time out, to have fun, attend therapeutic and well-being sessions and enjoy time together, supported by burns specialists and volunteers. I’ve seen the difference that these weekends make.”You can sponsor Annette at the following link: tinyurl.com/bostonannette Annette has been a keen runner for many years and kept her training up during lockdown by running from Clapham Junction to her essential work at the Chelsea Hospital. However, the build up to this week’s race has not been the easiest and Annette has had to overcome covid induced pneumonia to be fit for the race.“Since recovering from end of last year I have tried hard with my training runs and controlling my asthma. I feel I am ready to go, and it would mean a lot if you support me and put a smile on the children’s faces I work with by sponsoring me.” As one of the UK’s top Amateur Runners in her age category, Annette has also qualified for the ‘Abbott World Marathon Majors’ World Championships taking place in Chicago, October. Annette would welcome the opportunity to speak to any local businesses who might consider sponsoring her for this event, and in doing so, support the ‘Children’s Burns Trust’.annettemaynard@hotmail.co.uk