Burgess Hill school children to perform The Addams Family

St. Paul's Catholic College are delighted to present a production of the musical The Addams Family, opening on Tuesday January 31.

The cast in rehearsals.

Students from St. Paul's Catholic College are soon to be putting on their production of The Addams Family.

The cast ranges from students in Year 7 right through to Year 13, so it really is a whole college production!

The show will be performed in the Bailey Hall at the college, opening on Tuesday 31st January with nightly performances until Friday February 3.

The Addams Family musical is rapidly becoming a popular choice with schools, colleges and amateur groups across the UK following a recent successful UK tour starring Strictly pro Joanne Clifton.

Following the story of Wednesday Addams as she falls in love with Lucas, the musical is a heartwarming story reminding us of the importance of family.

This year, director and Subject Leader for Drama Michael Joyce, took the decision to double cast the show - as it was just too difficult to whittle down the talented students for the lead roles!

The musical will be accompanied by a live band, featuring students and conducted by Subject Leader for Music - George Stewart.

St Paul's has a very good reputation for Performing Arts, with many students who have previously been in their productions now going on to study music, drama and acting at prestigious theatre schools music colleges including Italia Conti and Royal College of Music and subsequently following careers in performance on both stage and screen.

To inspire the next generation of performers, the cast are also delighted to be doing a performance of The Addams Family especially for local primary schools on Thursday February 2.