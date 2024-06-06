Burgess Hill Town Council awards grants to 13 local groups

Burgess Hill Town Council is pleased to be able to support a range of local voluntary organisations and community groups through our grants process.

On Friday 24 May the Grants Panel met to discuss Phase 1 2024/25 and awarded a total of £6,396 to 13 applicants. There was a range of projects supported; from Girlguiding Burgess Hill (£396) who are purchasing badges for their showcase, to ongoing costs for Windmills Opportunity Playgroup (£200). Weald Classic Car Club were awarded £500 fund towards their annual show, Mid Sussex Active £400 to spend on their grant on their Sports Leadership Program and Central Sussex Rotary will be supporting the Mid Sussex Search for a Star competition with their award of £500.Neighbourly Care, St Edward’s Wives, Burgess Hill Heritage & History Association and The Sussex Harmonisers were all awarded £500 each towards their projects. Burgess Hill Pantry were awarded £700 towards additional support for their members and 4Sight Vision were granted £750 towards supporting residents in Burgess Hill with sight loss. Sussex Chorus received £700 to help stage concerts within the town and Burgess Hill & District Bereavement & Friendship Group were awarded £250 towards a coach trip to Chartwell for members.A representative from Mid Sussex Search for a Star said of their grant:"A huge thanks to Burgess Hill Town Council for their grant support for Mid Sussex Search for a Star. Without the support from community grants we simply can't make these events happen. We are very grateful for the support and look forward to the event in October."