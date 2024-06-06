Burgess Hill Town Council awards grants to 13 local groups
On Friday 24 May the Grants Panel met to discuss Phase 1 2024/25 and awarded a total of £6,396 to 13 applicants. There was a range of projects supported; from Girlguiding Burgess Hill (£396) who are purchasing badges for their showcase, to ongoing costs for Windmills Opportunity Playgroup (£200). Weald Classic Car Club were awarded £500 fund towards their annual show, Mid Sussex Active £400 to spend on their grant on their Sports Leadership Program and Central Sussex Rotary will be supporting the Mid Sussex Search for a Star competition with their award of £500.Neighbourly Care, St Edward’s Wives, Burgess Hill Heritage & History Association and The Sussex Harmonisers were all awarded £500 each towards their projects. Burgess Hill Pantry were awarded £700 towards additional support for their members and 4Sight Vision were granted £750 towards supporting residents in Burgess Hill with sight loss. Sussex Chorus received £700 to help stage concerts within the town and Burgess Hill & District Bereavement & Friendship Group were awarded £250 towards a coach trip to Chartwell for members.A representative from Mid Sussex Search for a Star said of their grant:"A huge thanks to Burgess Hill Town Council for their grant support for Mid Sussex Search for a Star. Without the support from community grants we simply can't make these events happen. We are very grateful for the support and look forward to the event in October."
The next deadline of Minor grants is August 31 and Major grants is 30 September. Minor Grants of up to £1,000 are available for running costs as well as capital expenditure and Major Grants of £1,000+ are also available but for capital costs only. To submit an application or for more information, visit; www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/grants-for-community-groups/