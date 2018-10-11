Burlesque beginners now ready to face audience of 300

It was in April that Kirsty Davies, co-founder of Bodyfit Revolution, posed the question on her local Facebook community page in Heathfield: “Is anybody interested in taking part in a burlesque show, simply for fun, with all proceeds going to charity?”

Since then, this small request has turned into something huge.

A group of approximately 30 women from all backgrounds, ages and sizes will be proudly displaying their confidence and bodies to perform in front of an audience of up to 300 people .

This has been no mean feat, for Kirsty or the willing participants. However, after nearly six months of weekly rehearsals (sometimes more) they are finally ready to perform.

As this is a charity event with all proceeds going to Demelza Children’s Hospices, Cumnor House School, near Nutley, has offered to host the event completely free of charge.

In addition, local businesses have generously supported the initiative with some amazing raffle prizes, donations and advertising in the programme.

What promises to be a memorable performance will be ‘for one night only’ on Saturday, October 20. Tickets are still available at £15 each and are available from Kirsty. For more information visit www.bodyfitrevolution.co.uk/burlesque-revolution

Kirsty said: “Please come and support this fantastic cause. The ladies are dancing because they can, while they can, with no inhibitions and being proud of their achievement.”