Bursary success as Collyer's rewards new students

Dan Lodge explained: “It is important that Collyer’s recognises the outstanding work of our excellent partner schools, by rewarding some of our new students for their academic success in year 11.“We attract students from right across the region, so it is fitting that we should also reward those coming to us from farther afield. I’m sure the money will be put to good use to help support their education or extra-curricular activities while at Collyer’s.”Lily Beale said: “I feel very lucky to be receiving this bursary and would like to say a massive thank you to Collyer's for this opportunity. I also wish to thank my amazing GCSE teachers at Millais for everything they did to help me over the past two years -- I would not have achieved the results that I did without all the support from them and my family. I have been really enjoying my A-Levels so far, and I'm looking forward to the rest of my studies over the next two years!”Charlie Ferris, who previously attended The Weald in Billingshurst, said: “I’d like to say thanks to my teachers at The Weald for all of their help.”Amalia Gazala said: “I am so thankful to my previous school, Brighton College, for providing me with countless opportunities which have enabled me to excel both as an individual and academically. I feel very fortunate to have now settled in at Collyer’s and I am really grateful to all my teachers for their support so far. I look forward to a promising two years ahead.”Nusrat Humayra said: "Thank you so much to Collyer's for recognition of my hard work, and thank you to my friends, family, and teachers at Oakwood School who supported and encouraged me on the path to achieving my GCSE grades. I am incredibly grateful for this bursary and will continue to work hard for success in my A-Levels!"