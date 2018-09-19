Burst water main affects travel through Alfriston

A road in Alfriston is partially blocked after a water main burst this afternoon.

North Street is reported to be partially blocked around The Willows Public Car Park.

Travel through Alfriston has been affected, according to reports.

A spokesman from South East Water said: “We currently have a burst water main which may be affecting some customers in this area.

“Customers may be experiencing no water or low water pressure.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure customers that we are working hard to fix the main as quickly as possible.”