Burst water main blocks roads in Uckfield A burst water main has blocked roads in Uckfield. According to traffic reports, Sandy Lane is blocked in both directions between Farmfield Road and Framelle Mount due to a burst water main. A road is blocked due to a water main bursting Framfield Road is also partially blocked, with reports of debris across the road as a result of the burst.