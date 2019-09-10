Burst water main blocks roads in Uckfield

A burst water main has blocked roads in Uckfield.

According to traffic reports, Sandy Lane is blocked in both directions between Farmfield Road and Framelle Mount due to a burst water main.

A road is blocked due to a water main bursting

Farmfield Road is also partially blocked, with reports of debris across the road as a result of the burst.