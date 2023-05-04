Edit Account-Sign Out
Burst water main causes major water shortage in Eastbourne

A burst water main has caused a major water shortage in Eastbourne today (May 4).

By Sam Pole
Published 4th May 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:47 BST

South East Water reported that a burst main in Mill Gap Road in the town is causing little to no water in areas of the town.

The main burst at 11am and there is currently no water in the Upperton Gardens/Selwyn Lane/Commercial Road area.

In a statement, South East Water said: “We’re really sorry to those of you are experiencing little water pressure or no water at the moment.

"This has been caused by a burst water main which we are trying to fix as quickly as we can. As soon as the repairs have been completed the water will return to normal.

"We can’t say how long this will take but rest assured we’re doing everything we can to get back up and running as soon as possible.

More information about the water shortage can be found on South East Water’s website.