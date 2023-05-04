South East Water reported that a burst main in Mill Gap Road in the town is causing little to no water in areas of the town.

The main burst at 11am and there is currently no water in the Upperton Gardens/Selwyn Lane/Commercial Road area.

In a statement, South East Water said: “We’re really sorry to those of you are experiencing little water pressure or no water at the moment.

A burst water main has caused a major water shortage in Eastbourne today (May 4).

"This has been caused by a burst water main which we are trying to fix as quickly as we can. As soon as the repairs have been completed the water will return to normal.

"We can’t say how long this will take but rest assured we’re doing everything we can to get back up and running as soon as possible.