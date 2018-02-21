Burst water main forces school to close

Homes and a school were affected by a burst water main near Crowborough this morning (Wednesday, February 21).

It happened in Catts Hill, Mark Cross, and was repaired by 9.30am when water restored to the area.

South East Water’s Distribution Manager Tony Hillocks said: “In total we had 14 calls from customers who reported that they were without water, including Mark Cross Primary School, which had to temporarily close but was reopened once water was flowing again.

“Unfortunately bursts like this do happen on our extensive high pressure network of underground pipes which carry 521 million litres of water every day through 9,000 miles of underground pipes and more than six million joints.

“When these pipes and connections fail, we work around the clock to repair them as quickly as possible to minimise disruption for our customers.

“Anyone who spots a leak when they are out and about can report it to South East Water on 0333 000 3330.”