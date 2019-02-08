Burwash drink-driver, 60, banned from the road for two years

A total of 240 arrests were made in Sussex during the Christmas crackdown by police on drink- and drug-driving.

Of these, 82 have since been convicted. The remainder have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

Among the latest convictions was Malcolm Chalmers, 60, retired, of Spring Lane, Burwash.

He was arrested in Station Road, Wadhurst, on Christmas Eve and charged with driving with 100mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Meanwhile, Samuel Riggs, 21, a carpenter, of Heathfield Gardens, Robertsbridge, was arrested on the A259 at Pevensey on Christmas Eve and charged with driving with 114mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.