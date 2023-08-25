BREAKING
Burwash nurse celebrates 20 years of service

A senior nurse at Dudwell St Mary care home in Burwash has received a prestigious 2023 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 20 years.
By Samantha BrightContributor
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST

Sabu Abraham started at Barchester in 2003 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Sabuhas achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Robert Dura-May, senior general manager of Dudwell St Mary, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20years of loyal service with Sabu. He has demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Dudwell St Mary when I say I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Sabu!”