A senior nurse at Dudwell St Mary care home in Burwash has received a prestigious 2023 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 20 years.

Sabu Abraham started at Barchester in 2003 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Sabuhas achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”