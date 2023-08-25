Burwash nurse celebrates 20 years of service
Sabu Abraham started at Barchester in 2003 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure their needs have been met over the years.
Adele Keenan, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Sabuhas achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Robert Dura-May, senior general manager of Dudwell St Mary, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20years of loyal service with Sabu. He has demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Dudwell St Mary when I say I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Sabu!”