Bus and pedestrian involved in collision on A259
A pedestrian has reportedly been involved in a collision with a bus in Rottingdean this evening (Tuesday, August 31).
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 6:31 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 6:32 pm
According to traffic reports, the crash happened on A259 Marine Drive.
The road is said to be partially blocked eastbound at Nevill Road.
Elsewhere in East Sussex, there is traffic congestion on A259 Kings Road westbound around the i360 and the pier in Brighton.
There is also queueing traffic on Dyke Road Avenue northbound at A27 (Hove turn off).
