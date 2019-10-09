Bus driver’s swift actions in A26 collision praised by passengers

A bus driver has been praised for their swift actions following a collision on the A26 near Lewes.

At around 9.25am yesterday (October 8), the route 29 bus was travelling along the A26 towards Brighton, near Barcombe Lane, when it collided with a flatbed truck.

The bus was badly damaged in the collision on the A26 near Lewes yesterday (October 8)

The truck careered off the road and ended up in the bushes. Fortunately, the driver only suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Marie Sansom, communications manager, for Brighton & Hove Buses, confirmed nobody on board the bus was injured in the collision.

