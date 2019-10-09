Bus driver’s swift actions in A26 collision praised by passengers

A bus driver has been praised for their swift actions following a collision on the A26 near Lewes.
At around 9.25am yesterday (October 8), the route 29 bus was travelling along the A26 towards Brighton, near Barcombe Lane, when it collided with a flatbed truck.
The truck careered off the road and ended up in the bushes. Fortunately, the driver only suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Marie Sansom, communications manager, for Brighton & Hove Buses, confirmed nobody on board the bus was injured in the collision.
