Bus fares across East Sussex will be lower this year

Bus fares across East Sussex will continue to be lower this New Year thanks to County Council funding.

A £3 national bus fare cap was introduced on January 1, meaning the maximum fare for a single bus trip is limited to £3. But thanks to BSIP funding from the Department of Transport, East Sussex County Council (ESCC) is introducing lower single adult fares of £1 and £2.These new ensure passengers will pay less than £3 on a number of journeys, with some trips being cheaper than they were in 2024.

Under East Sussex BSIP fare reductions, short hop trips will be capped at £1, with medium-length rides costing £2. Longer journeys will be £3under the new national fare cap. Children’s fares will be lower, with short journeys starting at 50p.

Stagecoach Bus

Cllr Claire Dowling, ESCC lead member for transport and the environment said: “We are committed to supporting bus services in East Sussex. With the support of bus operators, the new BSIP funded fares will ensure low-cost single trips continue for residents. We hope the reduced fares will encourage even more people to use buses in 2025.”

The BSIP fare reductions will run at least until 31 March 2025 and will apply to most services. Alongside the reductions in single fares, the cost of East Sussex multi-operator day tickets has also changed.

On January 1, the price of the multi-operator Day Rider adult ticket increased to £6.10, a rise of 60p on the 2024 fare. Multi-operator day tickets are accepted on Stagecoach, Brighton & Hove Buses, Metrobus, Compass, Cuckmere, Big Lemon and Wealden Community Transport services in East Sussex.

Age-related discounts remain available on multi-operator day tickets, with under 19s paying £3.75 (a 39 per cent discount) and 19-to29-year-olds charged £4.75 (a discount of 22 per cent).

For more information on the new bus fares and fare caps visit eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/public/bus-service-improvement-plan/fare-reductions

