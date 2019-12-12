Bus gets stuck in Lewes, blocking street

A bus got stuck in Lewes, causing delays in the area.

Local resident Stuart Ovenden sent in these pictures, which show the Compass Bus wedged in Station Road, blocking the road to incoming traffic.

The bus in Lewes. Photo contributed

Mr Ovenden said it held up traffic for 20 minutes during peak time yesterday morning (December 11).

A spokesman for Compass Bus said: “I can confirm that this was one of our buses involved in an incident this morning, and I can confirm the bus was trying to negotiate a badly parked vehicle in Lewes.

“The bus was unable to pass the vehicle and this caused delays to traffic in the area.”