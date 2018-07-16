Bus passenger, 71, hurt in crash

An elderly bus passenger was injured when a car and a bus were in collision in Brighton.

Sussex Police said the 71-year-old woman from Peacehaven was treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, after the incident on the A259 Marine Parade at Marine Gate.

The collision, at 11.50am on Wednesday, June 27, involved a Wrightbus Streetdeck bus and a Skoda Fabia car, police said.

Witnesses and those who may have dash-cam footage are asked to contact police online or phone 101, with the reference 557 of 27/06.