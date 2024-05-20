Bus stop infrastructure improvements in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Town Council is working in partnership with West Sussex County Council to upgrade the bus stop infrastructure around the town. Bus users have been benefiting from existing real time information displays (RTPIs) and this rollout will see an additional 36 new displays installed at bus stops around Burgess Hill. Bus operators have equipment that tracks where their buses are, using the Global Positioning System (GPS). The location data is then fed to West Sussex County Council’s Real Time Passenger Information system. The installation of the RTPI displays started in May and should be completed by late Summer/early Autumn. In addition, Burgess Hill Town Council has taken the opportunity to replace five of its existing, tired bus shelters around the town, and will also be installing ten new shelters, subject to landowners’ permissions. The first three replacement shelters were installed in April – two in Junction Road and one in Royal George Road. The others will be installed over the next few months. The funding for these bus stop infrastructure improvements, costing approximately £300,000 has come from the wider Local Growth Fund, Burgess Hill Place & Connectivity Programme, being delivered to support improved sustainable transport infrastructure throughout Burgess Hill. There is also an additional £9k from developer contributions. For more information on the wider Burgess Hill Place & Connectivity Programme visit: www.burgesshill.net. Cllr Peter Williams, Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, said: “This is an exciting step forward in our effort to improve the town’s transport system. Passengers will be able to see exactly the time their bus is due to arrive, taking away previous frustrations of not knowing. In addition, our new bus shelters will offer a more comfortable wait, especially in inclement weather”.