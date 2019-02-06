Newhaven power cut leaves hundreds of homes without power

A power cut in Newhaven has left hundreds of homes without power.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said they first became aware of the cut at 4.50am this morning (February 6).

The cut was discovered to be as a result of faulty underground equipment, said the spokesman.

"We've liaised with our engineers and they let us know that due to the complex nature of the repair to the faulty underground equipment the estimated timeframe to restore your power is now between 08:00 and 09:00," the spokesman said in an online update.

"We're sorry this is taking longer than expected. We will stay in touch with our engineers and keep you updated with their progress."