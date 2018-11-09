Plumpton gives top marks to turkey farm apprentice Leo

A teenager working at Badgers Mead Farm, Five Ashes has been named Learner of the Year by his college.

Leo Smith, 19, from Rotherfield, joined Badgers Mead as an apprentice three years ago after leaving school at 16.

He has studied for a Level 2 Diploma Traineeship in Agriculture - working four days a week at the farm looking after chickens and turkeys and one day at Plumpton College.

Leo said: “Something different happens every day. The work suits me as I am an outside person and the atmosphere is supportive. I definitely want to progress my career in agriculture.”

Farmer Nev Champion added: “Leo is a great lad and a key part of the team. He is good with the poultry and a reliable employee. We are very proud of him for doing so well at college and also pleased that we took part in the Apprenticeship Scheme. It’s important that we all do our bit to help young people.”

Tutor Catherine Daw said: “I’m proud of Leo. He went from a student who was not very confident to a young man who knows what he wants to do and is top college apprentice. Nev has supported him every step of the way.”

Nev was the first franchisee for KellyBronze after he became convinced the brand would prove popular. His turkeys roam over acres of woodland.