Rooftop restaurant with sea views planned for Sussex site

A new ‘landmark’ rooftop restaurant with panoramic views towards the sea was given the green light by planners.

Local architects Stickland Wright said it has received full planning approval to build an extra floor on the ‘brutalist’ Tower Point office building in North Road, Brighton, for a restaurant.

A new rooftop restaurant in Brighton

The restaurant, which will seat 88 diners inside, will also have an external terrace with seating for a further 84 people.

Designers say a central bar will create a ‘focal point’ within the space and all facilities are kept to one end, obscuring the view of the existing building, with a focus on views to the sea.

The plans were approved by Brighton and Hove City Council planning officers last month.

The developer has not confirmed when the restaurant will open, or which brand is set to take it on.

A Stickland Wright spokesperson said: “The existing Tower Point is a large brutalist building which is conspicuous within the city, but not engaging with its local environment. The brutalist façade dominates the setting, yet it remains mute and uninspiring.

“Stickland Wright believe that the adornment of the building with a jewel-like extension will provide a point of intrigue within the backdrop of Brighton’s central valley. In this way the individuality of the building can be more of an asset within the townscape.

“Whilst the existing building does not make a positive contribution to the visual impact of the town’s landscape, this landmark approval by Brighton and Hove planning department provides the building and surrounding area an opportunity to offer a more visually engaging experience to the onlooker. Allowing the building to draw attention to itself and, in this way, positively engage with its context as a confident representation of Brighton as a city destination.

“The design approach taken is to respond to, transform and build-upon (literally and figuratively) the existing architecture of the building rather than replicate any particular style which may be discovered in this eclectic setting.

“A single storey rooftop extension of the lower Spring Gardens block will balance the composition of the existing building elements and create a distinct and tangible new element; the restaurant.”

The site was originally occupied by the Hippodrome Circus in 1891, later best known as the ‘Grand Theatre,’ which was eventually destroyed by fire in 1961.

The replacement building which now stands on the site, Gresham House, had its name changed in early 2000 to Tower Point.

Stickland Wright has worked on the designs of Brighton restaurants 64 Degrees, The Chilli Pickle and Pascere.