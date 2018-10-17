Seaford Bonfire Society to put on ‘spectacular’ display

Hundreds of people are getting ready to march through Seaford for the annual bonfire and firework celebrations on Saturday October 20.

The event is due to start at The White Lion Hotel at 7.15pm with a procession to the War Memorial.

The procession will be led by Ben Robinson who will be dressed up as Lord Monteagle, who was responsible for saving the King from Guy Fawkes.

The historic figure will be followed by Saxons, Pirates and Smugglers, and joined by visiting bonfire societies from across Sussex, including Lewes’ well known Cliffe Bonfire Society.

There will be a brass band and three drumming bands spread among the Procession.

After a service of remembrance at The Memorial, the Procession will continue to Martello Field where a huge bonfire will be lit followed by a firework display. A large ‘Tab’, will be wheeled through the town, designed by Nikki Gunson and built by a team of bonfire society members. The Tab is shrouded in mystery each year, and unveiled at the beginning of the procession, before being burned at the Martello Tower field. The procession will make its way along Broad street and towards the seafront to the site of the large bonfire and venue for the ‘spectacular’ firework display. Claire Bishop, publicity officer for Seaford Bonfire Society said: “We are so all terribly excited and really looking forward to it, we have made more than 1400 torches. We are delighted that the weather is looking good for the weekend.”

The firework display is planned from around 9.15pm but timings can vary on the night.

There will be live commentary throughout the evening from Seahaven FM on 96.3 FM.

The A259 will be closed through Seaford from 7.00pm.

The event is free to attend, however it is reliant upon public donations to continue and each year.