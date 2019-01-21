This is what you can expect to earn in Lewes for the most popular jobs
How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Lewes?
Here are the most common job types in Lewes with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.
1. Administrator
The average annual salary for an administrator in Lewes is 22,808 - compared to a national average of 28,081 (Source: adzuna)
2. Care assistant
The average annual salary for a care assistant in Lewes is 20,950 - compared to a national average of 21,041 (Source: adzuna)
3. Chef
The average annual salary for a chef in Lewes is 21,431 - compared to a national average of 26,177 (Source: adzuna)
4. Customer service advisor
The average annual salary for a customer service advisor in Lewes is 25,000 - compared to a national average of 19,371 (Source: adzuna)
