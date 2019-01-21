This is what you can expect to earn in Lewes for the most popular jobs

What you earn for popular jobs in Lewes

Here are the most common job types in Lewes with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

The average annual salary for an administrator in Lewes is 22,808 - compared to a national average of 28,081 (Source: adzuna)

1. Administrator

The average annual salary for a care assistant in Lewes is 20,950 - compared to a national average of 21,041 (Source: adzuna)

2. Care assistant

The average annual salary for a chef in Lewes is 21,431 - compared to a national average of 26,177 (Source: adzuna)

3. Chef

The average annual salary for a customer service advisor in Lewes is 25,000 - compared to a national average of 19,371 (Source: adzuna)

4. Customer service advisor

